Presidents Day: Holiday Observances and Business Closures

This article outlines the observations and closures related to Presidents Day in the United States, including information on postal service, banking, stock exchanges, and government offices.

As the nation celebrates President's Day on Monday, it will mark the last federal holiday until May. While most businesses will be operating as usual, certain institutions and services will be closed in observance of the holiday. Presidents Day is celebrated in the U.S. on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Monday, February 17, 2025. Formerly, President George Washington's birthday on February 22 was the first federal holiday to honor an individual's birth date.

In 1885, Congress designated February 22nd as a holiday for all federal workers. Nearly a century later, in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law shifted the date to the third Monday in February, positioned between Washington's birthday and Abraham Lincoln's birthday on February 12th. This change led to the popular name of Presidents Day, according to the National Archives. Today, Presidents Day serves as an occasion to recognize all U.S. presidents, both past and present, though some individuals still refer to it as Washington's Birthday.The U.S. Postal Service observes Presidents Day as a federal holiday, meaning there will be no regular mail delivery. Its retail branches are also closed. UPS stores and services remain open. FedEx operates on a 'modified service' for U.S. and international package and express freight services. All other FedEx services are operational. The Federal Reserve is closed on Presidents Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed in recognition of the day. However, ATMs and online banking services will be accessible. The New York Stock Exchange observes Washington's Birthday, as does Nasdaq. Some public schools will be closed to observe Presidents Day. Most state and local courthouses will also be closed on Presidents Day





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PRESIDENTS DAY HOLIDAY BUSINESS CLOSURES FEDERAL HOLIDAYS USPS BANKS STOCK MARKET

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidents Day: Federal Holiday Observances and HistoryThis article outlines the observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday in the United States. It details the closure of government offices, USPS, and the modified operations of FedEx and UPS. The article also delves into the historical background of Presidents Day, tracing its origins from the celebration of George Washington's birthday to the modern recognition of all U.S. presidents.

Read more »

Presidents Day: A Look at the Holiday's History and ObservancesPresidents Day, celebrated on the third Monday of February, holds significance as a federal holiday honoring the nation's presidents, particularly George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. The article delves into the history of the holiday, tracing its evolution from an unofficial celebration of Washington's birthday to a national observance encompassing both presidents. It also outlines the typical closures and services affected during Presidents Day.

Read more »

Presidents' Day 2025: Observances, History, and What's ClosedPresidents' Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the third Monday of February. It commemorates the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and is a day to honor the leadership and legacy of these presidents. This article explores the history of Presidents' Day, its significance, and what businesses and services are typically closed on this holiday.

Read more »

Presidents Day 2023: What's Closed and How the Holiday is CelebratedLearn about the history of Presidents Day, which originally honored George Washington's birthday. Discover what is closed on this federal holiday and how Americans celebrate this tribute to their leaders.

Read more »

Presidents Day: A Holiday of Honoring America's LeadersPresidents Day, celebrated on the third Monday of February, is a federal holiday in the United States that honors the nation's presidents, particularly George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Originally Washington's Birthday, the holiday evolved to encompass all presidents and is now observed with many businesses and government offices closed. The article details the history of Presidents Day, its origins, and the traditions associated with it.

Read more »

Illinois Observances for Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Closures, Openings, and Civic EngagementIllinois marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20th, 2024, with various closures and openings across the state. Learn about the impact on postal services, delivery companies, museums, government offices, and schools.

Read more »