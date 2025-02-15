Presidents Day Appliance Deals: The Best Savings to Shop Now

Looking for the best Presidents Day deals on appliances? This guide highlights top-rated discounts on coffee makers, air fryers, vacuums, and more from top brands like Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, and Brita. Find expert recommendations and up-to-date sale information to score the best savings this weekend.

Are you eager to finally buy that new espresso machine? Presidents Day weekend is here, and experts agree it's one of the best times of year to snag deals on household appliances. This weekend is a prime opportunity to find discounts on vacuums, air fryers, blenders, and more. But the savings extend beyond kitchen gadgets. You can also discover sales on mattresses, furniture, and other home essentials from some of your favorite retailers.

As a reporter for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events. I spent weeks meticulously analyzing discounts to identify the most genuine and worthwhile Presidents Day appliance deals. Each recommendation below is highly rated, and I will consistently update this list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday weekend.My team and I at NBC Select have carefully vetted and selected every deal listed below. We work closely with editors to ensure the live list reflects the most up-to-date prices, which are subject to change throughout Presidents Day. Here are some outstanding Presidents Day appliance deals we found: * **Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker:** This compact and affordable single-serve coffee maker brews quickly and accommodates cups ranging from six to twelve ounces.* **Kitchenaid Artisan Series 5-Qt Stand Mixer:** This stand mixer is a dream for home bakers, boasting a spacious five-quart stainless steel bowl and a tilt-head design for easy ingredient addition. It features ten speeds and can handle dough for nine dozen cookies in a single batch.* **Ninja Fit Personal Blender:** This blender comes with two to-go cups and lids, perfect for enjoying your creations on the go. It crushes ice and frozen foods effortlessly, and all the cups, blades, and lids are dishwasher-safe.* **Levoit Air Purifier:** This Levoit air purifier can effectively clean up to 1,100 square feet of space hourly. It features a light detection sensor that quiets the fan during darkness and can be scheduled via a companion app to adjust timing and fan speed.* **Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:** This cordless stick vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a full charge and converts to a handheld for cleaning stairs and upholstery. It includes tools for crevices, hair removal, and deep cleaning carpets and hardwood floors, backed by a two-year warranty.* **Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker:** This ice cream maker allows you to transform your favorite ingredients into delicious ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more with seven preset, one-touch programs. It offers extensive customization options for toppings, bases, and other ingredients.* **Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner:** Known for its exceptional pet cleaning solutions, Bissell designed this model with a longer hose and cord for reaching tight corners and crevices. It features a specialized hair removal tool, a trial size of Bissell's stain remover, and a convenient handle for portability.* **LNNIW Food Warming Mat:** Ideal for family-style dinners, this warming mat features three temperature settings and an automatic timer, enabling you to heat dishes, thaw frozen food, and keep meals warm. Made from durable silicone, it's compatible with various kitchenware materials and rolls up for easy storage.* **Brita Everyday Elite Water Filter Pitcher:** Brita's renowned water filter pitcher can hold up to ten cups of water and comes with a Brita Elite filter that effectively removes taste, odor, sediments, and chemicals, lasting up to six months.





