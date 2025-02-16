Presidents Day: A Nation Reflects on its Leaders

This article explores the complexities surrounding Presidents Day in the United States, examining the different ways it is observed and the ongoing debates about its meaning and purpose.

States seem to have as many names for it and ideas about whom to honor as there have been presidents. The federal government doesn’t even recognize Monday as Presidents Day. It’s officially called Washington’s Birthday, but often observed as Presidents Day. The holiday hasn’t been celebrated on Washington’s actual birthday of Feb. 22, or any other president’s birthday, for more than 50 years. Presidents Day became the popular name after the holiday was fixed to a Monday.

The result is a jumble, causing some people to yearn for the holiday to just celebrate Washington again. “The concept of Presidents Day is a confusing mishmash of ideas,” Hunter Abell, a Republican state legislator from Washington state, said recently. Even in Kansas, where statues of presidents adorn the Statehouse grounds and displays in the Visitor Center recall their contributions, the holiday sparks debate. One such display honors Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president, who kept the Union intact during the Civil War. It features a quote from Lincoln next to a map showing the original extent of the Kansas-Nebraska territories before Kansas became a state and Lincoln took office in 1861. The Presidents Day holiday has inspired a contest sponsored by workers in the Kansas Legislature’s documents room at the Statehouse. A display in the Visitor Center helps people find their legislators in the building and also honors Dwight Eisenhower, both as president and as supreme Allied commander during World War II. The holiday, though officially called Washington’s Birthday, often observed as Presidents Day, reminds us that the legacy of American presidents continues to be debated and celebrated in unique ways across the nation





