Presidents Day 2025: What's Open and Closed

Presidents Day 2025, observed on February 17th, brings a day of rest for many Americans. This guide details what's open and closed during the holiday, including postal services, banks, government offices, and grocery stores.

George Washington's birthday, the state and federal holiday commonly known as Presidents Day , falls on February 17, 2025. With regular U.S. mail service suspended and institutions like post offices, schools, banks, and the stock market closed, this low-key holiday provides an excellent opportunity for relaxation at home or enjoying a day out. Does mail run on Presidents' Day? Regular U.S.

Postal Service mail deliveries are suspended on Monday, February 17th, in observance of the national holiday. This includes all residential and business deliveries via regular mail and retail transactions. However, Priority Mail Express mail, which operates year-round, will be delivered on February 17th. The Postal Service will resume its normal delivery and collection schedules on Tuesday, February 18th. Major shipping companies like DHL, FedEx, and UPS will also be open on Presidents Day, although FedEx notes possible limited pickup services in certain areas.Are banks open on Presidents Day? Banks are closed on Presidents Day, one of the eleven federal holidays recognized by the Federal Reserve. Customers can still access their accounts via ATMs or online banking on February 17th. The U.S. stock market will also be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Originally celebrated on February 22nd, George Washington's actual birthday, Presidents Day was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971 by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Often dubbed an unofficial name coined by advertisers, Presidents Day has become more synonymous with significant sales on electronics and furniture than its historical context. Are government offices open on Presidents Day? With non-essential federal employees granted the day off, most government offices, including courthouses, Department of Motor Vehicles branches, and public schools and libraries, will be closed on Presidents Day. The Department of Sanitation will be closed in most cities, but exceptions may exist in places like Los Angeles, where services will continue.Which grocery stores are closed on Presidents Day? Most major supermarket chains, including Albertsons, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, will be open on Monday, February 17th. However, it's advisable to confirm with local grocery stores regarding their operating hours. Which fast-food chains are closed on Presidents Day? Finding a fast-food chain that's closed on Presidents Day will be challenging. This holiday, a peak day for restaurant food delivery according to DoorDash, sees most fast-food establishments operating as usual.





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Presidents Day Holiday 2025 Closed Open USPS Banks Government Grocery Stores Fast Food

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidents Day 2025: A Guide to Bank, Mail and Business ClosingsThis article provides a comprehensive guide to what is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025 in the United States. It covers federal holidays, banking, postal services, stock markets, and government offices.

Read more »

30 Best Presidents Day Sales 2025, Vetted by Our Shopping WritersLooking for clothing, beauty, and home discounts? Our shopping writers found the best Presidents Day sales of 2025, including Nordstrom, Amazon, and more.

Read more »

The Best Presidents Day Sales 2025: Beauty, Skin Care, Fragrance & MorePresidents Day sales are here, offering deals on beauty, skincare, fragrance, wellness, and bedding. This year's sales are looking promising with discounts from top brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Dermstore, and Bluemercury. Get ready to treat yourself (or find the perfect Valentine's Day gift) with these epic savings.

Read more »

Presidents’ Day Running Shoe Sale 2025: Save 40% or More on Editor-Tested KicksSave big on sneakers to celebrate the holiday. Shop all the best running shoe deals this Presidents’ Day weekend.

Read more »

Early Presidents’ Day Running Gear Sales 2025: Save Up to 70% On Everyday EssentialsWith these basics at sale prices, it’s worth taking advantage of these Presidents’ Day running gear deals on our tester and recommended favorites.

Read more »

16 of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Presidents’ Day 2025So many picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list are on sale for Presidents’ Day 2025. Save up to 41% on beauty items, style picks, home finds, and more.

Read more »