Presidents Day 2025: Stock Market Closed, Bank Hours, and Holiday Sales

Presidents Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 17th. Learn about stock market closures, bank hours, and the best Presidents Day sales and deals.

Presidents Day is observed annually on the third Monday in February. In 2025, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 17th. The annual recognition was set aside back in 1879 to mark George Washington's birthday, which lands on February 22nd. Since that time, the holiday has expanded to honor all U.S. presidents and their service to the nation. As is customary, a majority of schools, government agencies, and federal offices will be closed in observance of the day.

The post office will also be closed, and there won't be mail delivery on Presidents Day. Because it's a federal holiday, many people have the day off of work and often use the three-day weekend for shopping the many Presidents Day sales and deals that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others offer over the weekend. Thinking of indulging in some retail therapy? You may be planning a trip to the bank first. While ATMs are always available for cash withdrawals and bank deposits, read here to find out which major banks will be open on Presidents Day and which ones will be closed, because many financial institutions are shuttered on the holiday, including credit unions. If you've got investments, you may also be wondering if the U.S. stock market is open on Presidents Day. Find all the details on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange, and bond markets, and whether or not there will be trading on Wall Street this February 17th. Is the stock market open on Presidents Day 2025? Like a majority of financial institutions, the U.S. stock markets, including the Nasdaq exchange and bond market, will be closed on Monday, February 17th, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. That means there won't be any trading at the NYSE and Wall Street will, in effect, be closed. Trading will resume as normal when the markets reopen on Tuesday, February 18th. Other 2025 holidays the stock market is closed If you're looking ahead to the rest of 2025, here are the rest of the holidays that the NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed. Good Friday | Friday, April 18th Memorial Day | Monday, May 26th Juneteenth | Thursday, June 19th Independence Day | Friday, July 4th Labor Day | Monday, September 1st Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day | Monday, October 13th Veterans Day | Tuesday, November 11th Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, November 27th Christmas Day | Thursday, December 25t





