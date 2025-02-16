Presidents' Day 2025: Business and School Closures

Find out which businesses will be open and closed on Presidents' Day 2025, including USPS, FedEx, UPS, restaurants, and schools in New Jersey.

Several businesses will be open on Presidents' Day , but some will be closed in observance of the Monday holiday on February 17, 2025. Although it was originally created to celebrate President George Washington's birthday after his death, other presidents born in February, such as President Abraham Lincoln, had their own respective days.

The day became known as Presidents' Day when it became part of the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was an attempt to create more three-day weekends for federal employees. Presidents' Day in its current form is a day dedicated to celebrating all U.S. presidents, past and present. It is one of several holidays in which the date changes each year in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Others include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Columbus Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.The United States Postal Service (USPS) will deliver mail, though. FedEx will be on a modified service schedule. UPS will be operating and stores will be open, although UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will be delayed by one additional business day due to the Federal (USPS) holiday.Are restaurants open on Presidents' Day 2025? Is McDonald's open? Is Starbucks open? For local, non-chain restaurants, patrons should ultimately check with the restaurant for specific information. In New Jersey, most schools are closed on Presidents' Day, and some are closed on the Friday before the holiday. It is up to the public district or private school to decide, however, so we recommend checking with your local school to see if it is open or closed. The most accurate information likely will be on the school or district website. Is Chick-fil-A open on Presidents' Day 2025? Store hours for February 17 can vary, so it's best to confirm with your local Chick-fil-A restaurant





