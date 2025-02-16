Presidents Day 2025: Are Banks Open?

Find out which banks will be open and closed on Presidents Day 2025, plus a list of all federal bank holidays for the year.

Presidents Day is observed annually on the third Monday of February. In 2025, it falls on Monday, February 17th. Initially, Presidents Day was established in 1879 to honor George Washington's birthday on February 22nd. Gradually, the commemoration was expanded to include Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which is February 12th. Now the annual holiday pays tribute to all U.S. presidents who have served in the nation's highest office.

\In honor of Presidents Day, many cities and towns across America host public ceremonies and other events to celebrate the occasion. Retailers frequently use the holiday to promote special sales, and because of that, it tends to be a big shopping weekend. It's also customary for schools, government offices, and federal agencies to close in observance of the February holiday, which means many workers and students have the day off. If you're among them and have plans to check a few errands off your list, like making a bank deposit or withdrawal, you may be wondering if banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions are open for business this Presidents Day. Below you'll find which of the big banks will be open on Presidents Day and which ones will be closed this Monday, along with a list of other bank holidays in 2025 so you can plan ahead. \Are banks open on Presidents Day 2025? Much like most government agencies and schools, a majority of banks will be closed on Presidents Day in 2025. That means you won't be able to do business at most branches other than perform ATM transactions. It also means that any withdrawals or deposits made won't post until at least the following business day (Tuesday, February 18th) at the earliest. That said, one bank will remain open on Presidents Day: TD Bank. To check local branch hours, use the TD locator, which you can find right here. \A list of banks closed on Presidents Day 2025: Bank of America, Chase, Citibank, Capital One, M&T, PNC Bank, Santander Bank, Truist, and Wells Fargo. \What other days are banks closed in 2025? There are 11 federal bank holidays each year, including Presidents Day. To help you plan ahead, here’s a list of the remaining 2025 holidays to note on your calendar: Memorial Day (Monday, May 26th), Juneteenth (Thursday, June 19th), Independence Day (Friday, July 4th), Labor Day (Monday, September 1st), Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day (Monday, October 13th), Veterans Day (Tuesday, November 11th), Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 27th), and Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25th)





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PRESIDENTS DAY BANKHOLIDAYS 2025 FINANCIAL BANKS CLOSED

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

30 Best Presidents Day Sales 2025, Vetted by Our Shopping WritersLooking for clothing, beauty, and home discounts? Our shopping writers found the best Presidents Day sales of 2025, including Nordstrom, Amazon, and more.

Read more »

The Best Presidents Day Sales 2025: Beauty, Skin Care, Fragrance & MorePresidents Day sales are here, offering deals on beauty, skincare, fragrance, wellness, and bedding. This year's sales are looking promising with discounts from top brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Dermstore, and Bluemercury. Get ready to treat yourself (or find the perfect Valentine's Day gift) with these epic savings.

Read more »

Presidents’ Day Running Shoe Sale 2025: Save 40% or More on Editor-Tested KicksSave big on sneakers to celebrate the holiday. Shop all the best running shoe deals this Presidents’ Day weekend.

Read more »

Early Presidents’ Day Running Gear Sales 2025: Save Up to 70% On Everyday EssentialsWith these basics at sale prices, it’s worth taking advantage of these Presidents’ Day running gear deals on our tester and recommended favorites.

Read more »

16 of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Presidents’ Day 2025So many picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list are on sale for Presidents’ Day 2025. Save up to 41% on beauty items, style picks, home finds, and more.

Read more »

Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales 2025WIRED has scoured the internet for the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales, complete with exclusive discounts and expert recommendations. Unveiling the top deals from leading brands like Saatva, Helix, Nolah, and Bear, this guide helps you snag a new mattress at an incredible price. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your sleep experience with these limited-time offers!

Read more »