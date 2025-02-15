Presidents Day 2025: A Guide to Bank, Mail and Business Closings

This article provides a comprehensive guide to what is open and closed on Presidents Day 2025 in the United States. It covers federal holidays, banking, postal services, stock markets, and government offices.

As the nation celebrates President's Day on Monday, it'll mark the last federal holiday until May. While most businesses will be open, others are closed to observe the holiday. Presidents Day is celebrated in the U.S. on the third Monday in February. This year, it falls on Monday, February 17, 2025. Former President George Washington's birthday on February 22 was the first federal holiday to honor an individual's birth date.

In 1885, Congress designated the date as a holiday for all federal workers. Almost 100 years later in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Law changed the date to the third Monday in February – positioned between Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s on February 12. This gave rise to the popular name of Presidents Day, according to the National Archives. Today, Presidents Day is an occasion to recognize all U.S. presidents, past and present, though some people still call it Washington’s Birthday.The U.S. Postal Service observes Presidents Day as a federal holiday, meaning there will be no regular mail delivery. Its retail branches are also closed. UPS stores and services are open. FedEx runs a 'modified service' on U.S. and international package and express freight services. All other services are open. The Federal Reserve is closed on Presidents Day, which means the vast majority of banks will also be closed in recognition of the day. ATMs and online banking will be available. No. The New York Stock Exchange observes Washington’s birthday, as does Nasdaq.Some public schools are closed to observe Presidents Day. Most state and local courthouses are closed on Presidents Day





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PRESIDENT's DAY FEDERALHOLIDAY BANKCLOSING MAILDELIVERY BUSINESSHOURS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

30 Best Presidents Day Sales 2025, Vetted by Our Shopping WritersLooking for clothing, beauty, and home discounts? Our shopping writers found the best Presidents Day sales of 2025, including Nordstrom, Amazon, and more.

Read more »

The Best Presidents Day Sales 2025: Beauty, Skin Care, Fragrance & MorePresidents Day sales are here, offering deals on beauty, skincare, fragrance, wellness, and bedding. This year's sales are looking promising with discounts from top brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Dermstore, and Bluemercury. Get ready to treat yourself (or find the perfect Valentine's Day gift) with these epic savings.

Read more »

Presidents’ Day Running Shoe Sale 2025: Save 40% or More on Editor-Tested KicksSave big on sneakers to celebrate the holiday. Shop all the best running shoe deals this Presidents’ Day weekend.

Read more »

Early Presidents’ Day Running Gear Sales 2025: Save Up to 70% On Everyday EssentialsWith these basics at sale prices, it’s worth taking advantage of these Presidents’ Day running gear deals on our tester and recommended favorites.

Read more »

16 of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Presidents’ Day 2025So many picks from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list are on sale for Presidents’ Day 2025. Save up to 41% on beauty items, style picks, home finds, and more.

Read more »

Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales 2025WIRED has scoured the internet for the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales, complete with exclusive discounts and expert recommendations. Unveiling the top deals from leading brands like Saatva, Helix, Nolah, and Bear, this guide helps you snag a new mattress at an incredible price. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your sleep experience with these limited-time offers!

Read more »