Presidents Day 2023: What's Closed and How It's Celebrated

Learn about the history of Presidents Day, what businesses and institutions are closed, and how Americans celebrate this important holiday honoring their nation's leaders.

Presidents Day is just around the corner, and that means many stores and businesses may be closed or have different hours to celebrate the federal holiday. Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday to celebrate George Washington after his death in 1799. Americans would celebrate their first president on his birthday, February 22nd. The tradition grew in stature in 1832, which would have been Washington's 100th birthday.

The event was a major national celebration that included the reading of Washington's farewell address in the Senate. Congress officially made Washington's birthday a national holiday in 1879, but was initially only observed in Washington D.C. The holiday became a national observance in 1885. The date of Washington's birthday celebration changed in 1971, when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which placed most major federal holidays conveniently on an adjacent Monday so people could enjoy a long weekend. When the holiday moved to Mondays, it also coincided closer to President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which was also celebrated by several states on February 12th. In the following years, the holiday has become known as Presidents Day, even though the federal government still technically recognizes the holiday as Washington's birthday. Essential services like mass transportation and airports remain open. What's closed on Presidents Day? The U.S. Postal Service, banks, and public schools are all closed. Most private schools and universities are closed as well. We celebrate Presidents Day to honor some of the United States' greatest presidents, including Washington and Lincoln. It is also a holiday to celebrate America





