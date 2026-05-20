President Trump Wins Kentucky Primary, Unhappy with Economy while Issue of Immigration Rises

President Donald Trump scored another win against a Republican rival in Kentucky's primary, dislodging Rep. Thomas Massie, while Republicans are unhappy with his handling of the economy. The issue of immigration is reemerging as an asset for Trump, as new polls show. Additionally, the U.S. government agreed to drop tax claims against him in a lawsuit settlement.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet attendees of the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn, at the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Trump scored another win against a Republican rival, dislodging Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky's primary. Republicans are unhappier with Trump's handling of the economy than they were a few months ago, but they're largely continuing to stand behind him. The issue of immigration may be reemerging as an asset for Trump, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

Additionally, the U.S. government agreed to drop tax claims against Trump in a lawsuit settlement





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Trump Kentucky Primary Republican Rivals Economy Iran War Immigration AP-NORC Poll Lawsuit Settlement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Settles Trump Lawsuit With $1.8B Fund For Trump AlliesPresident Trump’s supporters have won Donald Trump’s legal fight against the Trump-controlled Justice Department. Congrats to everyone.

Read more »

Trump-backed Andy Barr wins Kentucky Senate primaryAndy Barr and Daniel Cameron had been battling it out in the bid to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Read more »

Trump-backed Andy Barr wins GOP nomination for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat in KentuckyTrump changed the contours of the race after endorsing Barr and urging businessman Nate Morris to drop out of the Republican primary.

Read more »

Rep. Thomas Massie becomes latest GOP incumbent to fall in primary after Trump backs challengerPresident Trump endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

Read more »