President Trump Unveils New Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews

President Donald Trump revealed the new Air Force One plane at Joint Base Andrews, a day after the retirement of the old Boeing 747-200 used by presidents for nearly four decades. The new plane, a Boeing 747-8, features a sleek red, white, and blue color scheme with a gold accent and will be flown over Washington, D.C., on July 4th.

President Donald Trump presented the new Air Force One plane on Friday at Joint Base Andrews , a day after one of the two Boeing 747-200s used by presidents for nearly four decades completed its final journey upon returning from the G7 summit in France.

Trump emerged from the newly renovated 747-8, featuring a sleek red, white, and blue color scheme with a gold accent, inside a new hangar at JBA, to the tune of Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA', before addressing members of the press. Qatar had gifted the plane to the United States last year, and it has since been modified for presidential travel.

Trump began by criticizing the outdated planes previously used for presidential travel, stating that other countries had superior planes for their heads of state.

'We had it all painted up, and these are the new colors: red, white, and blue, and we like the baby blue, but it was time for a change,' Trump said. 'Everything was designed good. It was my taste, I will say... He said, 'What color do you like?

' I said, 'I like the color of the American flag,'' he added. Trump also mentioned that the entire fleet of federal planes will adopt the same color scheme. Boeing is currently working on two presidential planes commissioned in a 2018 contract during Trump's first term. The president announced that the new Air Force One will fly over Washington, D.C.

, on July 4th, when America officially turns 250 years old. Breitbart News was aboard the SAM 29000 for its final trip earlier this week. It took off early Monday morning from Joint Base Andrews for the Geneva Airport, then traveled to Paris on Wednesday for the president's stop at Versailles. Its final flight departed Paris and landed at Joint Base Andrews early Thursday morning





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