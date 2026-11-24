President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday at the Oval Office. The honor recognizes Giuliani's leadership after the September 11 attacks and his record in reducing crime.

President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday.

The Oval Office ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to a White House spokesperson. The president and first lady Melania Trump will then jet to Florida Tuesday evening to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago. Giuliani, 82, expressed humility upon learning of the award.

Also read Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House ceremony

Giuliani Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

"I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and from our Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump," he said. He credited his successes to former President Ronald Reagan, who taught him there is no limit to what a person can achieve if they do not mind who receives the credit.

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Giuliani shared the distinction with the men and women who worked with him, particularly those who lost their lives in the causes they pursued together. Trump initially promised last year that he would honor Giuliani after America's Mayor was seriously injured in a fall or accident, underscoring the president's personal commitment to the recognition. The White House cited Giuliani's decisive governance as mayor and his critical leadership role in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Olivia Wales, White House assistant press secretary, said the decision honors a dedicated public servant whose actions have left a permanent mark on both the city and the nation. She reaffirmed Giuliani's title as America's Mayor. During Giuliani's time in office, the overall FBI index crime rate in New York City dropped by approximately 56 percent. That figure significantly outpaced the national decline of roughly 16 percent.

Crime Reduction and Organized Crime Legacy

Murders fell by about 66 percent, while shootings and other violent crimes saw comparable reductions. Before Giuliani took office, New York was widely considered a crime-ridden city, but his administration transformed it into one of the safest large metropolitan areas in the world. Wales noted that Giuliani's record as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York also contributed to this legacy. There he dismantled major organized crime networks and took down high-profile mob bosses.

This relentless war on crime laid the groundwork for his later success as mayor, fostering an environment that encouraged both economic opportunity and cultural growth across the five boroughs. Giuliani's leadership during the September 11 attacks remains a central pillar of the White House's justification for the award. On the morning of the terrorist assault, he rushed toward the disaster on foot alongside the police and fire commissioners. He witnessed the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

After establishing a temporary command post, he was trapped in darkness for 10 to 15 minutes when dust and debris engulfed the group. A maintenance worker helped them find an exit. Following the collapse of the South Tower and subsequently the North Tower, Giuliani coordinated a massive emergency response. This included regaining communications, rerouting subway trains full of passengers away from ground zero, and mobilizing the entire police department.

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Giuliani Crisis Response And America Mayor Title

Working alongside well-trained first responders and everyday New Yorkers, his administration successfully evacuated over a million people from Lower Manhattan, preventing even greater loss of life. The term America's Mayor gained widespread popularity after television host Oprah Winfrey used it during a memorial service at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2001. She highlighted Giuliani's extraordinary grace under pressure during the days following the devastating attack. She noted that his steady hand provided comfort to a grieving nation.

The White House spokesperson emphasized that Trump will proudly honor Giuliani with the Medal of Freedom for this lifetime of service to the American people. This recognition is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to highlight public service during his second term. He has already awarded the Medal of Freedom to other notable figures, including the late Turning Point USA founder. The award stands as the highest civilian honor in the United States.

It is reserved for individuals who have made especially prominent contributions to the security or national interests of the country, world peace, or cultural endeavors. The presentation on Tuesday morning serves as a formal acknowledgment of Giuliani's dual legacy in law enforcement and municipal governance. By highlighting both his crime reduction statistics and his crisis management during 9/11, the White House aims to underscore a specific vision of leadership characterized by decisiveness and resilience in the face of national tragedy.

The ceremony will take place before the president and first lady depart for Florida, marking a significant moment in Giuliani's long career of public service.