President Donald Trump is expected to return to the Valley on Dec. 4 for the opening of an expansion to TSMC Arizona in north Phoenix.

President Donald Trump is traveling to Phoenix on Dec. 4 to attend a ceremony for TSMC’s multibillion-dollar expansion. The facility is part of Trump's effort to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S. amid rising global demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Once finished, the project is expected to fund more than 10,000 direct jobs and 11,000 local jobs, alongside tens of thousands of construction workers over the next four years. President Donald Trump is expected to return to the Valley next week for the opening of an expansion to TSMC Arizona in north Phoenix.facility is part of Trump's push to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S. as global demand for AI and high-performance computing explodes.

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Once finished, the project is expected to fund more than 10,000 direct jobs and 11,000 local jobs – on top of tens of thousands of construction workers building the site over the next four years. A historic $100 billion expansion by TSMC could bring four additional advanced semiconductor facilities to North Phoenix, accelerating local economic growth.