President Trump to Attend Daytona 500, Marking Second Presidential Visit to 'The Great American Race'

President Donald Trump will be attending NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th, marking his second visit to the prestigious race as president. The White House confirmed Trump's attendance, following weeks of speculation.

President Donald Trump will be attending NASCAR 's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida, marking his second time at the prestigious race during his presidency. The White House confirmed Trump's attendance, following weeks of speculation fueled by Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. This appearance comes a week after Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Trump's last visit to the Daytona 500 was in 2020, where he served as the Grand Marshal. He delivered the iconic command for drivers to start their engines and even took a few laps around the track in 'The Beast,' the armored presidential limousine. It remains unclear if he will reprise these roles this year.During his 2020 visit, Trump lauded the Daytona 500 as a symbol of American skill, speed, and power, and praised the fans as patriots who prioritize God, family, and country. The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 16th, at 1:30 p.m. at Daytona International Speedway. The event will be broadcast on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando, with pre-race coverage starting at 7:00 a.m. on Good Day Orlando and 12:30 p.m. on FOX Local.The weather forecast for the race day predicts a warm and windy day, with gusts between 35-40 mph and temperatures in the 80s. A cold front is expected to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening, potentially bringing strong showers between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m





