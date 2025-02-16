President Trump to Attend Daytona 500, Days After Super Bowl Appearance

President Donald Trump will make his second appearance at the Daytona 500 as president, following his historic visit to Super Bowl LIX. The event, known as 'The Great American Race,' will take place on Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway.

President Donald Trump will be attending NASCAR 's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida, marking his second visit to the iconic race as president. Speculation surrounding the president's attendance was fueled by Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) implemented over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. The White House officially confirmed Trump's schedule for Sunday, revealing his arrival in Florida.

His visit follows his attendance at Super Bowl LIX, making him the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game. Trump's arrival at Daytona Beach International Airport was met by Sen. Rick Scott and state Sen. Randy Fine. The three engaged in brief conversation and a photo opportunity before Trump departed for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in a limousine. In 2020, Trump served as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500, delivering the command for drivers to start their engines and taking a few laps around the track in 'The Beast,' the presidential limousine. While it remains unclear if Trump will reprise his 2020 role, his previous appearance was marked by remarks highlighting the race's symbolic representation of American spirit, skill, and power. He addressed the fans as 'patriots,' emphasizing the importance of God, family, and country. On Sunday, Daytona Beach will experience warm and windy conditions, with wind gusts reaching 35-40 mph and temperatures in the 80s. A cold front is expected to move through the area during the afternoon and evening, coinciding with the race, bringing strong showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:30 p.m., an hour earlier than originally planned due to the potential weather disruptions. The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando, with pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando and continuing until 12:30 p.m. Viewers can catch the race on TV or stream it on FOX Local. The race, a 500-mile event on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway track, requires 200 laps to reach the finish line. The Daytona 500 boasts a rich history, with past winners including William Byron in 2024, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2023, Austin Cindric in 2022, Michael McDowell in 2021, and Denny Hamlin in both 2020 and 2019.





