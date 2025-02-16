President Trump to Attend Daytona 500, Adding to the Excitement of 'The Great American Race'

President Donald Trump will be attending NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida, marking his second time at the prestigious race while in office. The news, confirmed by the White House, follows speculation fueled by Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) imposed over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. Trump's visit comes a week after he made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Randy Fine. After a brief exchange and photo opportunity, Trump departed the airport in a limousine en route to the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. In 2020, President Trump served as the Grand Marshal for the race, delivering the iconic command for drivers to start their engines. He and First Lady Melania Trump also took a few laps around the track in the armored presidential limousine, famously known as 'The Beast.' It remains unclear if Trump will reprise his role as Grand Marshal this year. However, his past attendance suggests a grand spectacle is anticipated. The Daytona 500 is known for its thrilling races and fervent fans, and Trump's presence is sure to add another layer of excitement to the already high-octane event. The race will be held on Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The green flag wave is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (moved up an hour due to potential weather concerns). The race will be broadcast on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando, with pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando and continuing through 12:30 p.m. Viewers can watch on TV or stream the event on FOX Local. FOX will also provide its own pre-race coverage on television. The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race, covering 200 laps on the 2.5-mile track.





