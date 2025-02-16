President Trump to Attend Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will be attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th, marking his second visit to the race as president.

President Donald Trump is set to attend NASCAR 's Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th, in Florida, marking his second visit to the iconic race during his presidency. The confirmation came after speculation ignited by Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) placed over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. Trump's visit follows his attendance at Super Bowl LIX the previous week, making him the first sitting president to watch a Super Bowl game.

Trump's arrival at Daytona Beach International Airport was greeted by Senator Rick Scott and state Senator Randy Fine. After a brief chat and photo opportunity, Trump departed the airport in a limousine en route to Daytona International Speedway. While his exact role in this year's race remains unclear, Trump previously served as Grand Marshal in 2020, delivering the iconic command for drivers to start their engines and even taking a spin around the track in 'The Beast,' the armored presidential limousine. Details of the day's events indicate a warm and windy day in Central Florida, particularly along Interstate 4. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35-40 mph with temperatures in the 80s. A cold front is anticipated to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening, coinciding with the race. Heavy showers are predicted between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., just hours before the scheduled green flag waving at 1:30 p.m. (moved up an hour due to potential weather concerns). Following the cold front, temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s. The 500-mile race, covering 200 laps on the 2.5-mile track, will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando, with pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando and continuing until 12:30 p.m. FOX will also provide its own pre-race coverage.





