President Trump contradicted his policy of not talking directly to foreign leaders while signaling his openness to a conversation with Taiwan President William Lai Ching te. This action could influence the status quo between US and Taiwan relations based on the Three Communiques.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemingly contradicted his policy of not directly talking to foreign leaders under his administration by signaling his openness to speaking with Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te in the near future.

Taiwan, formally the Republic of China, is a democratic sovereign state off the coast of mainland China. The Chinese government considers Taiwan to be a province that belongs under Beijing's rule, while Taiwan's government is recognized as a legitimate independent nation and part of the United Nations.

After an official visit to China in which he claimed to have a positive personal relationship with Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping, President Trump downplayed the significance of a conversation with Taiwan by stating that he speaks with everyone. However, the Taiwan Relations Act, established in 1979 by leftist former President Jimmy Carter, dictates that no president can have a conversation with a Taiwanese president, except for a phone call in 2016 between the then-President Tsai Ing-wen and Trump, who was still in his second term.

The U.S., also known as the American Institute in Taiwan, sold arms to Taiwan for the first time in U.S. history under a record sum of $11 billion. President Trump has threatening China as a negotiating chip for selling more arms to Taiwan. Following the promise, China strongly opposes official exchanges between the U.S. and the Taiwan region, and has issued strong criticism towards both the sale to Taiwan and any potential conversations between the U.S. and Taiwan.

China has also claimed Taiwan as part of its territory, using the escalation of tensions between the two countries as leverage





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