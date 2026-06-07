President Trump’s presence crushing Knicks fans’ vibe ahead of first NBA Finals game at MSG in 27 years

President Donald Trump's expected presence at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio

President Trump’s presence crushing Knicks fans’ vibe ahead of first NBA Finals game at MSG in 27 yearsPresident Donald Trump’s expected presence at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is going to provide a downer for the rest of the city.

In what was supposed to be a raucous, memorable atmosphere in and around MSG for the Knicks’ first NBA Finals home game since 1999, Trump accepting team owner James Dolan’s invitation has led to clamped down security, and inconvenience for everyone else. , there will be no watch parties around the arena, specifically at Plaza 33, which hosted thousands of rowdy fans for Games 1 and 2.

Multiple people werein the ecstasy of the Knicks taking a surprising 2-0 series lead — just two wins away from their first NBA title since 1973. Along with the elimination of watch parties, there likely will be no vehicle or pedestrian access around secured areas. The logistical complications could be a nightmare considering MSG sits atop Penn Station in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Fans will have to go through Secret Service-level security screening to enter the arena and there is a strict no-bag policy that will be enforced, the team announced.

“Fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum,” the team wrote in a statement. “Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.

” Trump will be the first sitting president to attend an NBA game in any capacity since former President Barack Obama attended opening night in 2015 to watch his Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also be in attendance at Game 3 on Monday night, but has already made it known that he will not be sitting near Trump.

A New York native, Trump has attended multiple sporting events since getting back into office in 2024. Last year, he was on hand for theJoe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade.

His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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