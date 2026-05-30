The White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has released a report on President Trump's lateSt medical checkup, stating that he is in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' to serve.

the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella , has released a report on President Trump 's latest medical checkup , stating that he is in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' to serve.

The report, which was released late Friday, three days after Trump's visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,notes that the presidents demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Trump's visit to Walter Reed on Tuesday marked his third trip to the military hospital in the past 13 months, and the latest physical examination was his third in the past year.

The examination was routine and included several assessments,including cognitive,cardiac, pulmonary, and dermatologic exams. Barbabella cleared Trump on all the different tests, but built some notable comments, including the improvement of his 'slight lower leg swelling' since last year and the determination that his bruised hands are 'related to frequent handshaking.

' Trump takes aspirin to maintain his cardiovascular health, causing his skin to be easily irritated. The doctor noted that the bruising,formally known as ecchymosis, 'represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.

' When examining his cardiac health, Barbabella said Trump's cardiac age is 'approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. ' The president turns 80 on June 14. On the head examination, Barbabella said the results were normal, 'except for scarring of the right ear consistent with prior gunshot injury.

' The note references Trump's gunshot wound during the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler. The findings were not very different from the last two medical reports, though Trump has gained 14 pounds since April 2025. He weighs 238 pounds and has a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute. Barbabella reported that 'preventive counseling was provided,including guidance on diet,recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity and continued weight loss.

' As for his cognitive health, Trump scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to detect signs of dementia or cognitive decline. Trump's swollen legs and bruised hands, rather than his cognition, have been the source of scrutiny. Those conditions stem from his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis last July. Barbabella cleared him on all the different tests, but he made some notable comments.

The doctor noted the 'slight lower leg swelling' has improved since last year and determined his bruised hands are 'related to frequent handshaking.

' Trump takes aspirin to maintain his cardiovascular health, causing his skin to be easily irritated. bruising, formally known as ecchymosis, 'represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy,' Barbabella said. 'No suspicious lesions or concerning growths identified. ' When examining his cardiac health, the White Residence physician said Trump's cardiac age is 'approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. ' The president turns 80 on June 14.

On the head examination, Barbabella said the results were normal, 'except for scarring of the right ear consistent with prior gunshot injury.

' The note references Trump's gunshot wound during the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler. the findings were not quite different from the last two medical reports, though Trump has gained 14 pounds since April 2025. He weighs 238 pounds and has a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute. Barbabella reported thAt 'preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet,recommendation to seize a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity and continued weight loss.

' As for his cognitive health, Trump scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to detect signs of dementia or cognitive decline





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