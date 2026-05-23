President Trump's Greenland Land-Grab Plan Faces Protests Again

US President Donald Trump's proposed Greenland land-grab plans once again met with protests from Greenlanders, with more than 500 people marching through the capital Nuuk, holding signs reading 'Go Home USA', 'Make America Go Away', and 'We are not for sale'.

President Donald Trump once again proposed his controversial Greenland land-grab plans with a dramatic social media post showing himself looming over the Arctic island. Hours after the US' special envoy to Greenland was met with furious protesters, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself seemingly over Greenland , with the caption 'Hello, Greenland !

' Greenland's special envoy to the US, Grethe Kramer Berthelsen, said, 'Greenland belongs to us. It's our country. It doesn't belong to Denmark or the United States. We are a people and we live here.

' The protests have been sparked by the growing US presence in Greenland, which some residents view as territorial conquest





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President Trump Greenland Land-Grabbing Plans Protests Narsarsuaq Kangerlussuaq Pituffik Space Base American Naval Presence Arctic Territory Rare-Earth Mineral Reserves

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