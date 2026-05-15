President Trump's China Visit Reveals Unusual Silence, Hints at Taiwan Arms Sale Reconsideration, and Iran War Discussions

President Donald Trump's three-day visit to China was different from previous trips. He was unusually quiet, spoke to reporters less, and mostly stayed off social media. When he got on his plane home, he unloaded with overt flattery towards Chinese President Xi Jinping and hinted at reconsidering a planned U.S. arms sale to Taiwan due to Xi's objections.

President Donald Trump was unusually quiet during his three-day visit to China and refrained from mentioning Taiwan . However, he hinted at reconsidering a planned U.S. arms sale to Taiwan due to Chinese President Xi Jinping 's opposition.

The trip was laden with overt flattery towards Xi while he and Xi had agreed on a ‘constructive’ new vision for dealing with their relationship issues. Trump also discussed the U.S.-spurred conflict in Iran with Xi, which could be significant for finding an exit strategy





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President Donald Trump China Xi Jinping Taiwan Iran U.S.-China Relations U.S. Arms Sale To Taiwan

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