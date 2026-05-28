President Trump's Approval Ratings Hit New Lows Ahead of Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to new lows across a cluster of major national surveys released in mid-to-late May 2026, with multiple pollsters recording their weakest figures of his presidency within days of each other. Presidential approval is a leading indicator of political strength ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have fallen to new lows across a cluster of major national surveys released in mid-to-late May 2026, with multiple pollsters recording their weakest figures of his presidency within days of each other.

Presidential approval is a leading indicator of political strength ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Republican candidates and strategists face a more challenging national environment as voter sentiment softens beyond the GOP base. Approval ratings have historically shaped midterm outcomes, particularly when declines are broad-based across independent voters and economic perceptions. Five major national polls show Trump at record or term-low approval levels within the same May window.

The newest poll comes from Emerson College polling, which found just 39 percent approve of the president’s job performance. Approval is clustering in the mid-to-high 30s across most surveys, with one American Research Group poll dipping to 31 percent, the lowest number recorded in either of Trump’s terms. YouGov survey found Trump’s approval at 34 percent with 59 percent disapproving, the lowest level recorded in that tracking series across both of his presidential terms.

A national survey from American Research Group found Trump’s approval at 31 percent, with 64 percent disapproving, his lowest recorded approval across either of his terms. Quinnipiac University’s national poll put Trump’s approval at 34 percent with 58 percent disapproving, the lowest level recorded in the pollster’s tracking of his presidency. Siena College found Trump’s approval at 37 percent, with 59 percent disapproving, which pollsters described as a new low point for the current term.

The White House has largely dismissed the downturn in polling, framing the figures as a snapshot rather than a measure of political strength. Officials have instead pointed to Trump’s 2024 election victory as the clearest indicator of public support, arguing it reflects a durable mandate that outweighs short-term fluctuations in survey data





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President Trump Approval Ratings Midterm Elections Political Strength Emerson College Polling Yougov Survey American Research Group Poll Quinnipiac University Siena College White House Policy Agenda Economic Issues Inflation Jobs Housing Affordability

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