President Donald Trump weighed in for the first time on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial decision to commute the death sentences of all 548 condemned inmates in California.

“Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail,” TrumpTrump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

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“The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned! ” added Trump, who called the death row inmates ““He’s putting these people closer and closer and closer to freedom, and these are absolutely the worst, most disgusting people that have ever lived,” father Marc Klaas told the California Post. His daughter, 12-year-old Polly Klaas, was kidnapped in 1993 at knifepoint from a slumber party and murdered.

Richard Allen Davis was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1996.

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“The whole idea that my daughter’s killer is getting this gift of life that was denied to all of the victims of these characters” is offensive, Klaas added. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a panel discussion at the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference in Antalya, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.her organization will force scrutiny on the commutations in court. Such commutations are usually done on a case-by-case basis instead of a blanket move, she said.

At a press conference Thursday, she claimed Newsom also failed to notify district attorneys in advance.

“Where was the individualized examination of those murders, the aggravating circumstances, the devastating impact on the families? ” Schubert said.

“Clemency is an extraordinary act of mercy. It is not a rubber stamp. ” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer recently said he is asking the state Supreme Court to block the commutations.