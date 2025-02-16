President Trump Returns to Daytona 500

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday, marking his second appearance at NASCAR’s most prestigious race as president. He previously served as grand marshal in 2020 during his reelection campaign.

President Donald Trump made his second appearance at the Daytona 500 as president on Sunday, attending NASCAR 's most prestigious race. Trump's visit to Daytona Beach marks a return to the iconic event, having previously served as grand marshal in 2020 during his reelection campaign. That year, he made a dramatic entrance with an Air Force One flyover and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines.

For this trip, Air Force One departed Palm Beach International Airport carrying Trump, his son Eric, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, as well as several members of Congress. Trump thrilled NASCAR fans with another Air Force One flyover before arriving at the Daytona International Speedway in the presidential limousine.





