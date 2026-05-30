President Trump Remains in Excellent Health, Fully Fit to Serve as President

U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reports that President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and is fully fit to serve as president of the United States following his latest physical on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

U.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reports that President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and is fully fit to serve as president of the United States following his latest physical on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center .

President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

Trump underwent a coronary CT angiography showing no obstruction, as well as other testing, including an electrocardiogram and echocardiogram. Coronary CT angiography demonstrated no arterial obstruction or structural abnormalities of the heart or major vessels.

In addition, Al-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. Additional testing, including an echocardiogram, showed no abnormalities. Cardiac chambers and valves are normal with a preserved ejection fraction. Cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds.

Overall, cardiac function is normal, and circulation to the extremities remains intact. Testing on other areas produced normal results, with an exam on his extremities showing a reduction in leg swelling compared to last year, per Barbabella. Eyes: Visual acuity, visual fields, and intraocular pressure were within normal limits. Dilated funduscopic examination was normal.

Head/Ears/Nose/Throat: Examination was normal, except for scarring of the right ear consistent with prior gunshot injury. Hearing is intact. Teeth are in very good condition. Neck: The thyroid and lymph nodes were normal.

An ultrasound of the carotid arteries showed normal results. Pulmonary: Lungs were clear to auscultation bilaterally, and computed tomography angiography of the chest demonstrated no abnormalities. Genitourinary: Examination was normal. Neurological: A comprehensive neurological examination demonstrated normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait, and balance.

Dermatologic testing found bruising on his hands as a result of frequent handshakes while on an aspirin regimen for cardiovascular prevention. Along with aspirin, the president takes cholesterol medications Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe. Trump also scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment





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