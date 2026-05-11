President Trump Predicts Supreme Court Will Strike Down Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

President Donald Trump predicted that the Supreme Court will strike down his executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States. In a social media post, Trump singled out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett by name and accused all justices who were nominated by Republican presidents of 'going out of their way to oppose me' as a way to show independence. Should the court rule in favor of the administration, millions of children born to parents who are not American citizens may lose their citizenship.

President Donald Trump predicted Sunday night that the Supreme Court will strike down his executive order ending birthright citizenship in the United States. In a social media post, Trump singled out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett by name, declaring the Court will be ruling against him on Birthright Citizenship .

Trump further accused all justices who were nominated by Republican presidents of 'going out of their way to oppose me' as a way to show independence. Trump signed the executive order on his first day back in office after being reelected to end birthright citizenship but faced opposition from opponents who argued it violated the 14th Amendment and precedents stretching back to the 19th century that found everyone born on American soil was a U.S. citizen, with very narrow and limited exceptions.

During oral arguments, several justices voiced concerns about the foundation for the Trump administration’s arguments, while others questioned the logistical challenges of implementing the order. The Supreme Court has not issued a ruling in the case, and Trump’s post did not elaborate on a potential alternative approach to implement tariffs similar to the ones that were struck down





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President Donald Trump Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Executive Order Neil Gorsuch Amy Coney Barrett Republican Presidents Tariff 14Th Amendment Birth On American Soil U.S. Citizen

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