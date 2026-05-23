President Trump Posts AI Video of Attacking Stephen Colbert

President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated video of him assaulting Stephen Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster to celebrate the comedian's final show.

President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated video of him assaulting Stephen Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster to celebrate the comedian's final show.

The feud between the Republican and the late-night host has long been documented, and it appears the president is nailing the coffin - or rather the dumpster - closed. The official White House account posted a 22-second AI video showing Colbert giving his opening monologue while Trump walked up behind him.

Suddenly, the 79-year-old grabbed the comedian by the collar and threw him into a dumpster on set and closed the lid shut as the beginning of his favorite song, YMCA, started to play. The video closed out with Trump doing his signature shimmy to the 1978 song. The White House captioned the video: 'Bye-bye.

' Earlier, the president had celebrated the finale of the late-night show on Truth Social, saying that Colbert had 'no talent, no ratings, no life. ' 'He was like a dead person,' Trump wrote. 'You could take any person off the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!

'Amazing that he lasted so long! ' Donald Trump celebrated Stephen Colbert's final late-night show by posting an AI video of him assaulting the comedian. In the video, he threw Colbert into a dumpster on the set of the comedian's show. Colbert shockingly announced last year that Paramount/CBS would not be renewing his contract after 11 years on the air, ending the late-night program after 44 years on air.

At the time, the network claimed it was 'purely a financial decision,' but the cancellation came days after the Northwestern University grad called Paramount/CBS' $16 million lawsuit settlement with President Trump 'a big fat bribe.

' Paramount was also in the midst of a multibillion-dollar merger with the movie studio Skydance, which requires the government approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As Colbert ended the show, he took a few jabs at his now former bosses at CBS and Paramount.

During his Meanwhile segment, in which the now former late-night host discussed lesser-known news stories, Colbert shared a recent headline about how the owner of the music used in Peanuts animated specials filed several lawsuits against those who played the song Linus and Lucy without permission.

'Now, Peanuts is a powerful brand and corporation in and of itself,' Colbert noted. 'Anyone illegally using that music is going to have to pay through the nose. ' At that point, his band started playing the tune. 'Louis, is the band right now playing the same Peanuts music that I just said people were being sued for using without permission?

' he asked singer Louis Cato, who proceeded to nod. The White House captioned the video: 'Bye-bye!

' Trump is seen attacking Colbert in the clip At the end of the 22-second clip, Trump began to do his famous shimmy to YMCA. Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Don Jr wedding BOMBSHELL: Trump's son is married! See the proof as President appears left in dark 'Oh no, I hope this doesn't cost CBS any money,' Colbert said sarcastically.

Later, in a pre-taped bit as the star-studded final episode came to an end, Colbert went to investigate what had been causing 'technical difficulties' during his show - only to find a swirling green vortex. Famed astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, then explained that it was an 'interdimensional wormhole' that was caused when his show was canceled despite it being 'number one on late night.

' The dichotomy, he said, 'created a rift in the comedy-variety-talk continuum' that threatened to destroy 'all of late night television. ' Colbert has since secured a post-cancellation gig penning a new Lord of the Rings film for Warner Bros with his 27-year-old son Peter McGee and Philippa Boyens, which was announced on Tolkien Reading Day on March 25.

As for Trump, he has been on an AI-generated spree, having only an hour before posting an edited photo of him peeking over the mountains of Greenland with the caption: 'Hello, Greenland!

' It came just hours after the US' special envoy to Greenland was met with furious protesters when he arrived to open a new American consulate on the island. Earlier, Trump had taken to Truth Social to criticize Colbert, saying he had 'no talent, no ratings, no life.

' Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry received a frosty reception in downtown Nuuk on Thursday, as more than 500 Greenlanders marched through the capital Nuuk waving red-and-white Greenlandic flags and holding signs reading 'Go Home USA,' 'Make America Go Away! ' and 'We are not for sale. ' 'Greenland belongs to us. It's our country.

It doesn't belong to Denmark or the United States. We are a people and we live here,' Greenland resident Grethe Kramer Berthelsen told the AFP during the rally





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Trump Stephen Colbert AI Video Assaulting Throwing Into A Dumpster Celebrating Late-Night Show Final Episode AI-Generated Spree Edited Photo Greenland Protesters Marching Holding Signs Go Home USA Make America Go Away We Are Not For Sale Greenland Resident Telemetry Interdimensional Wormhole Comedy-Variety-Talk Continuum Late Night Television Lord Of The Rings Film Warner Bros Peter Mcgee Pippa Boyens Tolkien Reading Day Greenlandic Flags Special Envoy To Greenland American Consulate Louisiana Governor Downtown Nuuk Greenlandic Flags Holding Signs Go Home USA Make America Go Away We Are Not For Sale Greenland Resident Telemetry Interdimensional Wormhole Comedy-Variety-Talk Continuum Late Night Television Lord Of The Rings Film Warner Bros Peter Mcgee Pippa Boyens Tolkien Reading Day Greenlandic Flags Special Envoy To Greenland American Consulate Louisiana Governor Downtown Nuuk

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