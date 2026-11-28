President Trump nominates Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill for the North Carolina Middle District federal judgeship, backed by Republican senators despite Democratic opposition.

President Donald Trump nominated Jim O'Neill, the long-time District Attorney of Forsyth County, to serve as a federal judge in the North Carolina Middle District. This announcement arrives earlier this week, positioning the nomination within the narrow window of the U.S. Senate's final weeks in session before Democrats assume control in January.

Core Details of the Federal Nomination

O'Neill has served as the District Attorney of Forsyth County since 2009, with a prosecutorial tenure in that office dating back to 1997. The judgeship became available following the vacancy left by District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder, a George W. Bush appointee. This specific judicial seat is one of 37 vacancies currently open across the federal judiciary, with three of those seats located in North Carolina.

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Other potential judicial appointments in the state include Brian Meyers, a sitting U.S. Magistrate Judge, who would replace Judge Terrence Boyle in the Eastern District of North Carolina if confirmed. Additionally, Phil Aubart, the top assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, is also nominated to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in the state's Middle District. These moves are part of a broader effort to fill federal bench positions before the legislative calendar shifts.

Senator Positions on the Nomination

The nomination enjoys strong support from both North Carolina Senators, Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, who have returned their blue slips in favor of O'Neill. Senator Budd stated that O'Neill brings years of experience as a dedicated public servant and thanked President Trump for nominating a strong constitutionalist. Senator Tillis emphasized that O'Neill brings considerable legal experience to the federal bench and is confident he will uphold the Constitution.

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O'Neill's legal career is characterized by a deep track record of being tough on crime and preserving law and order. Despite being defeated in his re-election bid for Forsyth County District Attorney on November 3, he notably overperformed most other Republicans in the state during the midterm election. The support of both Republican senators remains crucial for moving the nomination toward confirmation before the end of December.

Democratic Opposition and Constitutional Debates

Democratic lawmakers have strongly opposed the timing of this nomination, arguing there is insufficient time for the Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibility for advice and consent. Critics view this as an attempt to bypass Senator-elect Roy Cooper, who is entitled to be consulted on who will fill the seat given the change in party control.

Senate Republicans are being urged not to consider this nomination, with opponents calling it a continuation of President Trump's strategy to bypass longstanding Senate precedents. The core argument is that the rapid push to confirm these judges serves to jam through nominees before Democrats control the Senate in January, thereby influencing the judiciary for years to come.

Real-World Impact and Procedural Next Steps

The confirmation of Jim O'Neill would directly impact the federal judicial landscape in North Carolina, adding another potential confirmation during a politically sensitive period. The outcome of this vote will set a precedent for how the Senate handles nominations during lame-duck sessions when party control is shifting.

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All scheduled next steps hinge on the U.S. Senate's ability to act before December concludes. The procedural hurdles involve overcoming Democratic objections regarding the timing and the consultation process with Senator-elect officials. The final decision rests on whether the Republican majority can maintain unity in pushing these nominations through the legislative machinery before the new Congress convenes.