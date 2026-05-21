President Trump May Skip Son's Wedding Due to Scheduling Complications

President Donald Trump says he may have to skip his son's wedding this Memorial Day weekend due to a complicated schedule. The ceremony will be a private affair attended only by close family and friends due to concerns it may upstage the President during wartime. Trump's eldest son, Don Jr, is getting married to Bettina Anderson, a socialite and the daughter of philanthropists. The couple had initially planned a lavish White House wedding but decided to ditch it after the President announced his announcement of military action against Iran. Following this, the couple opted to hold a smaller wedding over Memorial Day weekend. President Trump's decision to skip the wedding has raised concerns on social media, sparking debates on the morality and timing of participating in a wedding during wartime.

Donald Trump says he may have to skip his son's wedding this Memorial Day weekend, due to a complicated schedule. He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it.

You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed.

If I don't attend, I get killed by the fake news. Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson will wed over Memorial Day weekend, ditching plans for a lavish White House extravaganza over fears it would upstage his father during wartime. The President's eldest son, 48, and Anderson, 39, had pushed the date to the fall, fearing a blowout nuptials during the Iran conflict would hand critics an easy shot at his father.

But with no end to the war in sight, the couple opted not to keep waiting, instead holding a smaller wedding for close family and friends over the holiday weekend. They want to have a very private, private event. It will be quite lovely. It's going to be tiny, only family and perhaps some old college friends will be there, the people who are especially tight with them.

A very small group. Because where it's happening, there's not much space for a grand occasion with a lot of people. At the moment, it's so small even President Trump is not planned to be among the guests. But you never know with him, of course.

Maybe he will drop in. He's been known to do those kind of things. Ivanka Trump posted photos from the bridal shower attended by her future sisters-in-law at Mar-a-Lago, writing that she was so grateful to share this joyous moment. Bettina wore a strapless tea-length white dress with delicate silver floral embroidery on the top, paired with $1,500 satin slingback pumps with a crystal toe by designer Manolo Blahnik.

The couple started dating in late 2024, just as Don Jr broke off his engagement to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the US Ambassador to Greece. The Trump scion popped the question to Anderson, daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr and Inger Anderson, at Camp David in December, while they were celebrating her birthday. The wedding day comes just weeks after Bettina held an opulent bridal shower attended by her future sisters-in-law at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple are said to have ditched plans for a lavish White House extravaganza over fears it would upstage the President during wartime and hand critics an easy shot at his daughter. The wedding will be a small, intimate Ceremony with close family and friends. A source said Trump ally in trouble I'm Nikki Schwab, Chief Campaign Correspondent, and I've spent years tracking the dealmakers and power players who shape Washington.

This week, one of Trump's billionaire Cabinet stars is facing fresh scrutiny over past links to Jeffrey Epstein and our new poll reveals America's verdict on whether he should keep his job. The friend continued. Bettina and Don Jr are very anxious to maintain secrecy and control over this. They had the engagement at Camp David, which was really controlled.

And they want to maintain that level of control with the wedding. The friend added, I think this is something they just want to get through, get it done. So they can get on with their lives, move on to the next chapters for all the things they want to achieve. And in due time, I understand there will be a small celebration at the White House where clearly President Trump will be involved.

The couple started dating in late 2024, just as Don Jr broke off his engagement to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the US Ambassador to Greece. The Trump scion popped the question to Anderson, daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr and Inger Anderson, at Camp David in December, while they were celebrating her birthday. The wedding day comes just weeks after Bettina held an opulent bridal shower attended by her future sisters-in-law at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump posted photos from the event on Instagram, writing she was so grateful to share this joyous moment and the couple will have an intimate ceremony. They had the engagement at Camp David which was controlled. Bettina and Don were seen on an intimate brunch date at The Honor Bar, located in Palm Beach's swanky Royal Poinciana Plaza.

They kept their relationship largely under wraps for months as Don Jr still officially lived in a $17.5 million waterfront mansion with fiancée Guilfoyle, the 57-year-old former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. However, the Daily Mail spotted them in August, 202





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