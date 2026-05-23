President Trump: Iran Deal "Largely Negotiated"

President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that a deal with Iran, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been largely negotiated after talks with Israel and other allies in the region. Trump emphasized that final aspects and details still needed to be finalized but did not provide a timeline. He also mentioned having conversations with leaders from states in the region, but no details were given on the specifics of the conversation.

ISLAMABAD , Pakistan -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with Iran, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been \"largely negotiated\" after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.

Trump emphasized that final aspects and details of the deal still needed to be finalized, but no timeline was provided. He claimed to have spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, and separately with Israel. He described the deal as a \"Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE\" that needed to be finalized by the U.S., Iran, and other countries that participated in the talks.

There was no mention of Iran's nuclear program or highly enriched uranium in the initial statement





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Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz PEACE Memorandum Of Understanding President Trump Iran Nuclear Program Highly Enriched Uranium War End Pakistan-Led Mediation Efforts Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Turkey Egypt Jordan Bahrain Israel Middle East Ceasefire Israel-Hezbollah War Lebanon Ballistic Missile Program Iran Support For Armed Proxies Quoting Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Iran-U.S. Talks Islamabad

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