President Donald Trump issued a full pardon for Pete Rose on Thursday, criticizing Major League Baseball's handling of the banned legend and ending his lifetime ban.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has issued a "Complete and Total Pardon" to Pete Rose, the controversial baseball legend banned for life from the sport. The posthumous pardon was revealed in a social media post published by the president while he was aboard Air Force One, flying home from a diplomatic trip to Asia.

The Official Pardon Announcement

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump wrote that he had pardoned Rose, describing him as a "true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND." The president highlighted Rose's statistical achievements, specifically citing his record of 4,256 hits. Although the President incorrectly stated this was a season record that would never be broken, the number actually represents Rose's career total accumulated over 24 seasons in the major leagues.

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Criticism of Major League Baseball

President Donald Trump directed sharp criticism toward Major League Baseball for its long-standing ban on Rose. He drew a direct comparison to Roger Clemens, noting that the pitcher won 354 games yet was also denied entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The President attributed these exclusions to politics, stating that Rose and other greats were treated terribly by the league's leadership for years.

Historical Context of the Ban

Pete Rose was famously banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 following accusations of gambling on games in which he served as a player and manager. While he later admitted to placing bets, he maintained that he never wagered against his own team. Additionally, Rose was convicted of tax evasion, pleading guilty and serving five months in a federal prison camp in Marion, Illinois, between August 1990 and January 1991.

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Rob Manfred and Eligibility Changes

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the situation in June 2025, acknowledging that President Donald Trump was influential in the decision to remove Rose from the permanently ineligible list. Manfred ruled that the lifetime ban ended with Rose's death in September 2024. This legal and administrative shift meant that Rose could technically be considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame, a status previously ruled out under the settlement he reached with the league.

Political Pressure and Public Statements

The push for a pardon gained significant momentum in early 2025, with President Trump telegraphing his intention to sign the document within weeks. He criticized the league for lacking "courage or decency" in honoring the late star. During an impromptu press conference with UFC CEO Dana White earlier this month, the President confirmed he would grant the pardon, distinguishing between betting on one's own team versus betting against it.

Impact on Future Hall of Fame Voting

The pardon removes the legal and administrative barriers that prevented Rose's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. While the pardon clears his name legally, it does not automatically guarantee election by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. However, the change in status allows for his legacy to be re-evaluated by voters and historians without the shadow of the lifetime ban. This decision marks the end of a decades-long controversy involving one of the sport's most statistically dominant players.