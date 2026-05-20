President Trump Gives Commencement Address at US Coast Guard Academy, Mentions Iran Tensions and Geopolitics

President Trump delivered the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. He praised the graduates for their exceptional selflessness and heroism but warned them of the challenges to come as they pursue their military careers. He also mentioned the on-going tensions with Iran and mentioned that he was considering a new round of strikes to handle the matter.

President Donald Trump , in the first commencement address of his presidency for the US Coast Guard Academy, praised graduates as "unbelievable heroism and exceptional selflessness" but warned of future challenges in the military.

He also mentioned the on-going tensions with Iran and geopolitics as factors in not quickly entering into a deal to end the conflict, while promoting his tariff policies and immigration crackdown. The commencement ceremony was held amidst high temperatures, and after he finished speaking, Trump joked about giving a third address to break his record





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