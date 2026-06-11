President Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade negotiations and economic priorities following their successful meeting in Beijing. the most consequential work of diplomacy is happening now and in the months leading up to September, which is critical for trade negotiations and economic priorities,as well as for the family members of political prisOners across China. The president stated his intentions to raise the cases of political prisoners with Xi, and he mentioned the cases of Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, Chinese Christian Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, and at least one other detained American citizen. The president reiterated his commitment to securing the release of political prisoners,including Pastor Jin, upon his return from Beijing. Both the House and Senate passed resolutions calling for the release of high-priority political prisoners,including Lai, Pastor Jin, Uyghur doctor Gulshan Abbas, Pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu, and the Senate resolution included Uyghur tech expert Ekpar Asat. Congress’s unanimous vote in support of the president securing the release of political prisoners reflects the desire of the American people to see those unjustly detained across China freed. The president has a chance to strike a blow for freedom by using America’s upper hand in negotiations with China for good. If he plays his cards shrewdly, he could utilize leverage to secure the release of political prisoners and improve China’s access to U.S. markets. However, if he continues negotiations without conditioning the September summit on the release of these prisoners, he risks signaling weakness to Beijing.

The White House announced that President Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade negotiations and economic priorities , following their successful meeting in Beijing.

The most consequential work of diplomacy is happening now and in the months leading up to September, which is critical for trade negotiations and economic priorities, as well as for the family members of political prisoners across China. The president stated his intentions to raise the cases of political prisoners with Xi, and he mentioned the cases of Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, Chinese Christian Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, and at least one other detained American citizen.

The president reiterated his commitment to securing the release of political prisoners, including Pastor Jin, upon his return from Beijing. both the Residence and Senate passed resolutions calling for the release of high-priority political prisoners, including Lai, Pastor Jin,Uyghur doctor Gulshan Abbas,Pastor Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu and the Senate resolution included Uyghur tech expert Ekpar Asat. Congress’s unanimous vote in support of the president securing the release of political prisoners reflects the desire of the American folks to see those unjustly detained across China freed. the president has a chance to strike a blow for freedom by using America’s upper hand in negotiations with China for good.

If he plays his cards shrewdly, he could use leverage to secure the release of political prisoners and improve China’s access to U.S. markets. However,if he continues negotiations without conditioning the September summit on the release of these prisOners, he risks signaling weakness to Beijing





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President Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping Trade Negotiations Economic Priorities Political Prisoners Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Advocate Jimmy Lai Chinese Christian Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri Detained American Citizen Congress Release Of Political Prisoners September Summit China U.S. Negotiations Leverage China’S Economy Demographic Decline One Child Policy Aging Population Shrinking Workforce Tech Market Alibaba Tencent Chips Compute Infrastructure Artificial Intelligence Exports China’S Economy Domestic Stability Negotiating Table Political Prisoners’ Release U.S. Markets Visa Financial Sanctions China’S Access To U.S. Markets Strength Weakness Freedom Upper Hand Negotiations With China China’S Economy Demographic Decline One Child Policy Aging Population Shrinking Workforce Tech Market Alibaba Tencent Chips Compute Infrastructure Artificial Intelligence Exports China’S Economy Domestic Stability Negotiating Table Political Prisoners’ Release U.S. Markets Visa Financial Sanctions China’S Access To U.S. Markets Strength Weakness Freedom Upper Hand Negotiations With China China’S Economy Demographic Decline One Child Policy Aging Population Shrinking Workforce Tech Market Alibaba Tencent Chips Compute Infrastructure Artificial Intelligence Exports China’S Economy Domestic Stability Negotiating Table Political Prisoners’ Release U.S. Markets Visa Financial Sanctions China’S Access To U.S. Markets

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