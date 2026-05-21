President Trump Defends White House Ballroom Construction

President Donald Trump is defending the White House ballroom he’s building, showing off the construction site to a group of reporters.

President Donald Trump is defending the White House ballroom he’s building, showing off the construction site to a group of reporters on Tuesday. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La.

, and House GOP leaders hold a news conference after primary elections that affirmed President Donald Trump’s dominance of the Republican Party, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. President Donald Trump is defending the White House ballroom he’s building, showing off the construction site to a group of reporters on Tuesday





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President Trump White House Ballroom Construction Republican Party Primary Elections

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