President Trump defends White House ballroom construction, tough-love boarding school business targets adopted kids, and more

A variety of news topics including President Trump's defense of the White House ballroom construction project, an Associated Press investigation into a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers targeting adopted kids, and more.

President Donald Trump showed reporters the White House ballroom construction site Tuesday, defending the project and touting its security features after $1B in security funding for the project was struck down.

Trump insists the ballroom is a ‘gift’ to the nation. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error





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President Trump White House Ballroom Construction Tough-Love Boarding School Adopted Kids U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Steelworkers Clairton Coke Works Investment Decisions Workplace Safety Pollution Issues

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Trump shows reporters ballroom construction site as lawmakers balk at $1B for White House securityPresident Donald Trump is defending the White House ballroom he's building.

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Trump shows reporters ballroom construction site as lawmakers balk at $1B for White House securityPresident Donald Trump is defending the White House ballroom he's building.

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