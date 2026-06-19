President Trump Debuts Qatari-Gifted Jet as Temporary Air Force One

President Donald Trump surprised the public by unveiling a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar as a temporary Air Force One. The $400 million aircraft features a red, white, blue, and gold livery, reflecting Trump's long-desired design. The jet, to be used during his term, will later become a centerpiece at his presidential library in Miami, raising ethical questions.

President Donald Trump made a shock announcement on Friday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews, introducing a Boeing 747 jumbo jet, gifted by the Qatar i government, as the new temporary Air Force One .

The event, which had a campaign rally feel, highlighted a plane valued at $400 million, which Trump declared would be unmatched in luxury and capability. This unexpected debut comes amid ongoing delays to the two new Boeing 747-8 aircraft originally commissioned in 2018 to replace the aging fleet.

The Qatari jet, once part of the royal family's fleet, will serve during the remainder of Trump's term, with plans for it to later be displayed at his presidential library in downtown Miami, a destination that has sparked criticism regarding potential conflicts of interest. Trump passionately described the aircraft's superior features, boasting that it would fly faster and be larger than any previous Air Force One, though details on technical modifications were not provided.

The plane's most striking feature is its color scheme: a bold design of red, white, and blue with a distinctive gold stripe, a direct departure from the iconic 'Jackie Kennedy Blue' that has adorned presidential aircraft since the 1960s. This livery mirrors the design of Trump's private jet, often called 'Trump Force One,' reflecting his persistent push for a personalized aesthetic.

The President had originally secured an agreement with Boeing for two new planes with this custom design during his first term, but the project faced significant setbacks and was later altered by the Biden administration, which reverted to the traditional blue. Upon his return to office in January 2025, Trump immediately revived his design ambitions.

The timing of the announcement aligns with the retirement of one of the older VC-25A aircraft, a Boeing 747-200B that has served since the George H.W. Bush administration. That plane's final flight occurred overnight Thursday after Trump's return from the G7 summit in France. The new Qatari jet will fill the capability gap until the two bespoke Boeing 747-8s, still under construction, are delivered.

While White House aides had signaled earlier in the week that a new Air Force One might be imminent, the specific source-a foreign government gift-and the elaborate reveal caught many off guard. The arrangement, which involves the United States using a privately owned foreign aircraft for presidential travel, is highly unusual and has already drawn scrutiny from ethics watchdogs who warn of perceived influence peddling and corruption.

The President dismissed such concerns, framing the jet as a symbol of American strength and personal taste. He also announced that the aircraft would lead a flyover during this year's Fourth of July celebrations, marking the nation's 250th birthday. After a tour of the interior, Trump told the press pool they would receive their own tour once he departed for Camp David, quipping about the media's demeanor toward Republicans





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