President Trump Criticizes Federal Magistrate Judge for Treating Suspect in White House Shooting Differently

President Donald Trump criticized a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., for apologizing to Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, for the way he had been treated while detained. The judge, Zia M. Faruqui, expressed regret for the suspect's treatment in jail and apologized for the way he had been held in a 'safe cell' that amounted to near-solitary confinement.

President Donald Trump called out a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. , who apologized to Cole Tomas Allen , the suspect accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, for the way he had been treated while detained.

The judge, Zia M. Faruqui, expressed regret for the suspect's treatment in jail and apologized for the way he had been held in a 'safe cell' that amounted to near-solitary confinement. The judge also mentioned that Allen should not be in solitary confinement and that this was not the jail's first go-round with political violence.

During a hearing on May 4, Faruqui apologized to Allen for the way he had been treated in jail, saying, 'He's been treated differently than anyone I've ever observed.

' The judge also mentioned that he was sorry and that things had not been the way they were supposed to be





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President Trump Federal Magistrate Judge Cole Tomas Allen White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Safe Cell Near-Solitary Confinement Assassination Attempt Political Violence Civil Rights Magistrate Judge Faruqui Taylor Taranto January 6-Related Case Civil Rights Military Background Defendant's Mental Health Assaulting An Officer Or Employee Of The Unite Attempting To Assassinate The President Of The Transporting A Firearm And Ammunition In Inter Discharging A Firearm During A Crime Of Violen Assaulting An Officer Or Employee Of The Unite Prosecutors Attorney General Todd Blanche White House Pennsylvania Campaign Rally Grazed Him In The Ear Assassination Attempts Involving Trump Since 2 Thomas Matthew Crooks Grazed Him In The Ear Campaigning To Return To The White House Injured During A Campaign Rally Grazed Him In The Ear

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