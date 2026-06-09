President Trump clashes with Stephen A. Smith over NBA Finals attendance

President Donald Trump responded to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith's criticism of his attendance at an NBA Finals game in New York. Smith had warned that Trump's presence might cause the New York Knicks to lose, prompting Trump to question Smith's intelligence and presidential aptitude on the tarmac at JFK Airport.

President Trump hit back at Stephen A. Smith before leaving New York just after midnight Tuesday after the ESPN analyst wildly ranted he would blame the president if the Smith, who has been touted as a Democratic candidate for the 2028 election cycle, claimed Trump had “no business” attending Monday night’s game at The World’s Most Famous Arena, and said, “If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him.

” Trump was asked about Smith’s “First Take” tirade on the ground at JFK Airport ahead of his return to Washington – and the commander-in-chief described the pundit as a “nice guy” before shredding his intelligence.take on the San Antonio Spurs with his granddaughter Kai – and he became the first sitting president to attend an NBA finals game. But Smith made his opposition about Trump’s attendance clear in an unhinged on-air rant.

“If it causes the New York Knicks to lose tonight, I’m blaming him,” he raged, which sparked laughter in the studio. “I’ve been fair-minded, down the middle as an Independent for a long time. Hell hath no fury like Stephen A. scorned if the New York Knicks lose tonight.

“We better not lose tonight’s game! We were riding, we were flowing, and this man gonna show up to the Garden tonight. You gotta be kidding me! ” “This president has no business showing up in New York City,” he claimed.

Smith then tried to clarify he would’ve been equally opposed to a sitting Democratic president attending the game.

“I would say the same thing about Obama, George W., Clinton, I don’t give a damn if we went back to Reagan,” he said. Donald Trump: I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ, I don't really think Stephen A Smith has that“This is not a football stadium in some space of Texas where you got a whole bunch of outlays. This is the Garden.

This is midtown Manhattan. ”Game 4 of the series takes place at the Garden Wednesday night.





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