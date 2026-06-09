President Trump Claims Mostly Cheers from Knicks Fans Despite Chilly Reception

President Donald Trump received a chilly reception from New York Knicks fans at Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but he claims it was mostly cheers. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Knicks in Game 3, 115-111, cutting New York's lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

President Donald Trump received a chilly reception from New York Knicks fans at Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, but he claims it was mostly cheers.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Knicks in Game 3, 115-111, cutting New York's lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. Despite the crowd's disappointment, Trump said the game was loud and enthusiastic. The massive security detail outside Madison Square Garden, which included multiple city blocks shut down, was also addressed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver said the inconvenience to fans was worth it, as the arena was packed and people listened to the instructions. Trump's attendance at the game was initially met with criticism, but he downplayed the negative reaction, saying that the crowd was mostly cheering. Trump's comments came after he was shown on the big screens inside Madison Square Garden giving the military salute during 'The Star-Spangled Banner.

' The crowd booed him loudly, and the moment was broadcast on ABC's game coverage. Trump's appearance at the game was a significant moment in sports history, as he became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game. The Spurs' victory in Game 3 has put them in a strong position to win the series, but the Knicks still have a chance to come back. The series is now tied at 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday.

The game was a significant moment in sports history, as it marked the first time a sitting president had attended an NBA Finals game. The Spurs' victory in Game 3 was a testament to their determination and hard work, and they will look to build on this momentum in the next game. The Knicks, on the other hand, will need to regroup and come up with a new strategy if they want to win the series.

The game was a thrilling matchup between two of the best teams in the league, and it was an honor for the president to be a part of it. Trump's comments about the game were met with skepticism by some, who pointed out that the crowd's reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

However, Trump remained optimistic, saying that the game was loud and enthusiastic. The Spurs' victory in Game 3 has put them in a strong position to win the series, but the Knicks still have a chance to come back. The series is now tied at 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday. The game was a significant moment in sports history, as it marked the first time a sitting president had attended an NBA Finals game.

The Spurs' victory in Game 3 was a testament to their determination and hard work, and they will look to build on this momentum in the next game. The Knicks, on the other hand, will need to regroup and come up with a new strategy if they want to win the series.

The game was a thrilling matchup between two of the best teams in the league, and it was an honor for the president to be a part of it. Trump's comments about the game were met with skepticism by some, who pointed out that the crowd's reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

However, Trump remained optimistic, saying that the game was loud and enthusiastic





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