President Trump Calls Democratic Senate Candidate a 'Thug' and 'Pig'

President Donald Trump called Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner a "thug" and a "pig" on Wednesday, suggesting that the Democratic Party was hypocritical for lining up behind someone with so many questions about his past. Trump also endorsed a parade of Republicans with their own personal baggage, but faulted the other side for doing the same.

President Donald Trump called Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner a "thug" and a "pig" on Wednesday, suggesting that the Democratic Party was hypocritical for lining up behind someone with so many questions about his past.

Trump also endorsed a parade of Republicans with their own personal baggage, but faulted the other side for doing the same. Graham Platner, a communist who called all police "bastards" and said rural White Americans "actually are" racist and stupid, was compared to President Trump by the president. Graham Platner proudly referred to himself as a "communist.





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