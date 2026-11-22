President Donald Trump signals bipartisan support for capping credit card interest rates at 10%, a move that could significantly reduce $1.23 trillion in US consumer debt as Democrats gain congressional control.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress to implement a statutory cap on credit card interest rates. This strategic pivot marks a renewed effort to fulfill a campaign promise made during the 2024 election cycle, which previously stalled due to intense lobbying from the financial sector and a lack of sufficient support from Republican lawmakers in the White House and the previous congressional session. The proposed legislative mechanism aims to cap the annual percentage rate at 10%, a figure that stands in stark contrast to the current median interest rate of approximately 22.2 percent as recorded in an August survey by the New York Federal Reserve.

Proposed 10% Interest Rate Cap Mechanism

The core mechanism of this proposed legislation involves a federal legislative cap set at 10 percent, which would drastically alter the lending landscape for major banks and credit card issuers. This specific percentage point reduction is designed to alleviate the crushing burden of high-interest debt that has accumulated among American households, particularly given that total outstanding credit card debt has reached an unprecedented $1.23 trillion according to figures from the third quarter of last year. The New York Federal Reserve data indicates that approximately 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024, and these cardholders were assessed a staggering $160 billion in interest charges during that period. By lowering the median rate from 22.2 percent to 10 percent, the administration aims to redirect billions of dollars back into the pockets of consumers rather than allowing them to flow exclusively to financial institutions.

Also read Trump vows to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10%

Bipartisan Support and Stakeholder Positions

Despite previous partisan divides, a fragile consensus has emerged between President Trump and Democratic leadership regarding the necessity of curbing high interest rates. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts who is slated to become the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal advocate for this measure. Following the President's interview with Fox News Channel's program 'Saturday in America,' Senator Warren issued a direct statement urging lawmakers to act immediately, declaring that capping these rates would save Americans substantial amounts of money. Her position aligns with other prominent Democrats such as Representative Maxine Waters of California, a powerful member of the House Financial Services Committee, who has also endorsed various iterations of rate-capping legislation.

On the Republican side, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has emerged as a key supporter, proposing a bipartisan bill earlier in the year when President Trump first introduced the idea. Senator Hawley emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating that Congress should pass his bipartisan bill to cap these rates and deliver immediate relief to struggling consumers. This cross-party collaboration suggests that the political landscape has shifted significantly, with both the executive branch and a combined Democratic House and Senate willing to address what they view as an exploitative lending practice. The convergence of Trump's executive interest and Democratic legislative power creates a unique window of opportunity for passing this controversial financial regulation.

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Industry Opposition and Economic Impact Analysis

The financial industry has historically mounted aggressive opposition to any attempts to cap interest rates, arguing that such regulations would have severe unintended consequences for consumer access to credit. Banks and credit card companies have consistently warned that a 10 percent cap would force them to cancel cards for individuals with poor credit or lower creditworthiness. Furthermore, the industry contends that such a cap would necessitate a substantial reduction in the rewards programs and perks that customers currently enjoy when they spend using their cards. These entities argue that the high interest rates subsidize the rewards system, and removing that subsidy would degrade the value proposition for all cardholders, particularly those who pay their balances in full each month.

However, independent researchers who analyzed the potential impact of President Trump's initial campaign pledge present a different economic picture. Their studies suggest that if credit card rates were capped at 10 percent, American consumers could save approximately $100 billion in interest payments annually. While the credit card industry would undoubtedly suffer a major financial hit from this reduction in revenue, the same researchers concluded that the sector would remain profitable. The primary adjustment would likely come in the form of scaled-back rewards and other consumer perks, rather than a complete collapse of the industry or a total denial of credit to risky borrowers. This academic perspective challenges the industry's narrative that rate caps are inherently destructive to financial stability.

Future Legislative Path and Consumer Implications

With Democrats poised to control both the House and the Senate, the procedural barriers that previously blocked President Trump's affordability initiatives have been largely removed. The incoming legislative session will likely prioritize the drafting and voting on bills that align with Senator Warren's Banking Committee agenda and Representative Waters' financial services oversight. The timing of this announcement, just before the new Congress convenes, signals a serious intent to move this issue to the forefront of the national economic agenda. Consumers holding the $1.23 trillion in debt are now watching closely to see if political rhetoric translates into concrete legislative action that could lower their monthly payments and reduce their overall financial burden.

The implementation of such a cap would require navigating complex legal and regulatory hurdles, as well as potential pushback from powerful lobbying groups representing the banking sector. Nevertheless, the alignment of the Presidency with a Democratic Congress creates a novel political dynamic that did not exist during the previous years of divided government. If passed, the 10 percent cap would represent one of the most significant interventions in consumer credit markets in recent decades, fundamentally changing how billions of dollars in interest are calculated and collected. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this bipartisan alliance can withstand industry pressure and deliver on the promise of reduced interest costs for millions of American families.