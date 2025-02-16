President Trump Attends Daytona 500, NASCAR's 'Great American Race'

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, kicks off the season with a special appearance by President Donald Trump. The race, known as 'The Great American Race,' is scheduled for Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

It is race day for NASCAR fans and racing enthusiasts! The Daytona 500 – known as The Great American Race – is taking place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This iconic and historic race also signifies the beginning of the official racing season. NASCAR officials have made the decision to move the race start time to 1:30 p.m. due to weather concerns about the possibility of rain and showers during the afternoon and early evening hours.

If you're eager to catch the race, here's what you need to know: The race commences at 1:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., but due to anticipated weather conditions, particularly rain, the race was moved up an hour.You can catch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX and local FOX stations. The Daytona 500 can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or streaming services that carry FOX programming. However, it won't be available on the FOX Local app. Although, you will be able to find pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa. The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, meaning it takes 200 laps to reach the 500-mile mark. It's held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Yes. President Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500. He arrived at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. He was greeted by Sen. Rick Scott and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine. The three – along with others – engaged in a brief conversation before Trump boarded a limousine bound for Daytona International Speedway.'Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 'Great American Race'—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series,' Trump stated in a release prior to his arrival. 'This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race. From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 The Great American Race President Trump Daytona International Speedway Racing Weather FOX

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR Daytona 500: Here's when the president arrivesIt's official: President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida. It will be the second time Trump, as president, has attended 'The Great American Race.'

Read more »

Trump to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as presidentPresident Trump is planning to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 for the second time as president.

Read more »

Trump plans to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as presidentWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is planning to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 for the second time as president and help further burnish his image as a

Read more »

Trump plans to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as presidentDonald Trump is planning to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 race for the second time as president on Sunday.

Read more »

Trump to Return to Daytona 500 as PresidentPresident Donald Trump will be making his second appearance at the Daytona 500 as president, continuing to cultivate his image as a sports enthusiast. Trump previously attended the race in 2020 during his re-election campaign, serving as grand marshal and giving the command to start the engines. He will be accompanied by an Air Force One flyover and a ride in the presidential limousine, delighting NASCAR fans. This event follows Trump's historic attendance at the Super Bowl as the first sitting president, demonstrating his active engagement in various sporting events.

Read more »

President Donald Trump plans to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500Donald Trump is planning to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 for the second time as president. Trump attended the race in 2020 while running for a second term and was given the honor of being grand marshal. Trump also thrilled thousands of fans with a flyover of Air Force One and later rode the presidential limousine onto the racetrack.

Read more »