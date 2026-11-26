New Civiqs polling reveals President Trump's net approval rating has fallen to -25 with 59% of registered voters disapproving. The data shows significant declines in key battleground states following the 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump begins the Thanksgiving holiday with a significantly weakened political standing, holding a national job approval rating of -25. This net figure is derived from new polling data showing that 34 percent of registered voters approve of his performance while 59 percent disapprove. The survey also indicates that 7 percent of respondents neither approved nor disapproved of his presidency. These figures mark a substantial decline from the start of his second term and place him underwater in 39 of the 50 states.

Civiqs Tracker Shows Widespread Decline in Support

The Civiqs rolling tracker, which analyzed 145,126 responses collected between January 20, 2025, and November 25, 2026, provides a comprehensive view of the current political landscape. The data confirms that President Trump is above the water line in only 11 states, with no state showing an evenly divided opinion. His remaining positive ratings are heavily concentrated in states that typically lean Republican, yet even there, support has eroded. Wyoming and North Dakota record his strongest results at +15, while Arkansas and West Virginia sit at +9. Idaho, Kansas, and Oklahoma stand at +6.

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The deterioration is stark when comparing current numbers to the beginning of his second term. Wyoming has fallen from a +47 net approval to +15, and West Virginia has dropped from +35 to +9. This trend of declining approval is universal across all 50 states, with no region immune to the shift in voter sentiment. The decline is particularly noticeable in states that previously offered him comfortable majorities, signaling a broad-based change in public perception.

White House Defends Record Amidst Negative Trends

The White House has mounted a strong defense of President Trump's administration amidst these unfavorable polling numbers. Spokesman Davis Ingle cited specific policy achievements to justify the administration's record and counter the negative narrative. He highlighted that the administration signed the largest working-class tax cuts in history and secured the border more effectively than any previous administration.

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Davis Ingle further pointed to efforts to reduce prescription drug costs and the addition of more than one million private-sector jobs. He also noted that the administration has locked in nearly 20 trade deals. Ingle stated that President Trump will never stop delivering results for the American people. He asserted that President Trump will undoubtedly go down as the most successful and consequential president in American history. Despite these claims, the polling data suggests that many voters are not yet convinced by these achievements.

Battleground States and Economic Impact

The political implications of this drop in approval are significant for the remainder of the presidency. Every major state that helped decide the 2024 presidential election is now in negative territory. Florida stands at -12, Texas and Ohio are at -17, Iowa is at -18, and Kentucky is at -11. These numbers indicate that President Trump has lost ground in the very states crucial for future political influence. The scale of decline is clearest in states like Kentucky, which moved from positive to double-digit negative territory.

Tennessee, Ohio, Alaska, Iowa, and Nebraska have also moved from positive to negative ratings. Tennessee is now underwater at -2, with 45 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving. Montana remains narrowly positive at +1. The weakest results are in Hawaii and Vermont, both at -55. Maryland follows at -53, while Massachusetts and California are both at -49. These figures highlight a sharp geographic and ideological divide in the country.

Demographic Divides and Future Outlook

The national data reveal substantial differences among voters by party, age, education, gender, and race. Republicans remain strongly supportive of President Trump, placing him at +70. However, independents put him at -37 and Democrats at -95. Age is a significant factor, with his rating ranging from -48 among voters aged 18 to 34 to -7 among those aged 65 and older. Education produces another marked divide, with Trump at -17 among non-college graduates compared to -47 among postgraduates.

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Costas Panagopoulos, a distinguished professor of political science at Northeastern University, stated that this approval rating absolutely matters. He explained that it will help set the stage for the 2028 presidential race. Panagopoulos added that a very unpopular lame-duck president will not get very far trying to negotiate with Democratic majorities. He suggested that Democrats have less incentive to compromise with a president whose ratings are historically low. However, he noted that ratings could improve once Democrats assume congressional power and become a more visible political opponent.