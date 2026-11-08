President Trump Appears on '60 Minutes' for First Interview Since Democrats Reclaimed Control of Congress: Stream the Episode Live Online Free Here

President Trump appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' tonight for his first sit-down interview since Democrats took control of congress after the midterms. Stream free here.

U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Correspondent Ross Douthat interviewed the President at the White House on Friday, three days after the Democrats flipped more than 40 House seats,interview on TV with any basic cable package that includes a local CBS affiliate. Don’t have cable? There are also a few ways to livestreamYou can watch President Trump’s online without needing cable through a number of live streaming services, some of which are offering free trials right now.

Also read Trump Talks About Post-Midterm Firings In '60 Minutes' Interview

DIRECTV offers dozens of live television channels that you can stream over the internet, and all of its plans include a live feed of CBS.for the streamer’s “MyNews Genre Pack” with CBS included, but you don’t need a subscription to livestream President Trump’s interview oninterview live online free. Your free trial ends after five days and you can cancel before then to avoid being charged.

I’ve personally been using Fubo for years to watch all my live TV channels over the internet without needing a cable box or antenna. Fubo also carries a CBS feed that will be airingFubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the episode and watch it back on-demand if you aren’t home to catch it live. , and the streamer will let you watch Trump’s episode live tonight and on-demand the following day.

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A subscription to Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month, but Amazon Prime members can score aright now to test drive the service. Use it to watch a free stream of President Trump’s interview onwithout commitment .

A big televised post-midterms interview with President Trump had been rumored to be in the works in the hours following election day, and CBS was the winning network to land the sit-down, announcing thePRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS WITH 60 MINUTES IN HIS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW SINCE THE MIDTERMS Sunday 7/6c on CBS & streaming on Paramount+Rolling Stone