President Trump and Stephen Colbert in a Truce After Colbert's Show Cancellation

President Donald Trump responded to the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show with an AI-generated video of himself throwing Colbert in a dumpster before closing it on-stage. He stated that Colbert's firing from CBS was the beginning of the self-imposed end of late-night television hosts 'of even less talent'.

A day after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired, Donald Trump , 79, responded to its end by sharing an AI-generated video of himself and throwing it in a dumpster before closing it with Colbert inside.

Trump then smirked and danced. Brian Stelter, the media correspondent for New York Times, reported on Twitter, 'A dumpster was used as a set piece to great fanfare by the President of the United States today. Full details if you can find them.

' President Donald Trump criticized Stephen Colbert after The Late Show was canceled. He claimed that Colbert’s firing from CBS was the ‘Beginning of the End’ for low-talent, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and poorly rated late-night television hosts and warned that others would soon follow. His statement was met with instant backlash from viewers, who believed it was a political move.

After the news broke, CBS Paramount Network executives released a statement, insisting the decision was not related to the show's performance, content, or any political matters. Stephen Colbert surprised fans in April when he announced that The Late Show would come to an end in May 2026. He mentioned that viewers might question the intent behind ending the show. The network was heavily criticized for their role in ending the show.

Kyle Busch was 'unresponsive' in a racing simulator before his death, according to a report on Reuters. Fans were heartbroken by the sudden death of the NASCAR driver





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