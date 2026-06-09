President Trump and his retinue, incLuding White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino,Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, diplomats Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, attorney Boris Epshteyn, aide Natalie Harp, and Director of White House Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta, watched Game 3 of the NBA Finals in the presidential suite. Security was tight in preparation for the president's arrival, with the New York Metropolis Cops Department shutting down 15 blocks surrounding the arena to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 4 p.m.

The White Home deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, diplomats Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff,attorney Boris Epshteyn, aide Natalie Harp, and Director of White House Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta were among the retinue accompanying President Trump to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals in the presidential suite.

Security was tight in preparation for the president's arrIval, with the New York City Police Department shutting down 15 blocks surrounding the arena to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 4 p.m. The Knicks are looking to win their first NBA championship since 1973





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President Trump NBA Finals Game 3 White House Retinue Security New York City Police Department Madison Square Garden Knicks NBA Championship 2024 Election Donating Allowing Campaign Rally Lifelong Fan Hecklers Motorcade Blue City

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