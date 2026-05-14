President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's State Banquet

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walked in together to the sound of claps and ceremonial music at a lavish welcoming State Banquet hosted by the Middle Kingdom, ready to partake in food diplomacy. They exchanged toasts and had a positive meeting.

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The two took their seats, seemingly in good spirits as the translator announced Xi's toast to kick off the night. Xi welcomed the US President and his delegation, who traveled over 7,000 miles to attend the event. In a sign of mutual respect, Trump also extended a formal invitation for President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan to visit Washington in September.

In his speech, Trump hailed the relationship between the US and China as 'one of the most consequential' in history. Trump traded the often-stark rhetoric of trade competition for a sweeping narrative of shared history, citing everything from the philosophies of Confucius to the ubiquity of Chinese restaurants in America.

'It really was a magnificent welcome like none other,' Trump said, thanking Xi, whom he referred to as 'my friend. ' He described their earlier meetings as 'extremely positive and productive,' adding that their discussions were 'all good for the United States and China. ' In his speech, Xi called for a new era of 'strategic civility' between the world's two largest economies on Thursday, telling visiting Trump that the bilateral relationship is too critical to global stability.

'We must make this work and never mess it up,' Xi warned, despite the positivity of the speech. He even coined Trump's favorite phrase, saying they must 'make America great.

' President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walked in together to the sound of claps and ceremonial music at a lavish welcoming State Banquet hosted by the Middle Kingdom - ready to partake in food diplomacy Xi struck a tone of mutual ambition, linking China's long-term development goals with Trump's domestic agenda.

The address, delivered during Trump's state visit to China, emphasized that the success of one nation does not have to come at the expense of the other US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth seen laughing while seated at the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People 'It really was a magnificent welcome like none other,' Trump said, thanking Xi, whom he referred to as 'my friend.

' He described their earlier meetings as 'extremely positive and productive,' adding that their discussions were 'all good for the United States and China' 'Across the centuries, this mutual esteem grew into a relationship that reflected the tremendous talent and potential of our two people,' Trump said of the two countries. 'Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States all combined,' Trump said. 'That's a pretty big statement.

' Trump cited the contribution of Chinese workers to the American transcontinental railroad and the US role in establishing Xi's alma mater, Tsinghua University, through funds provided by President Theodore Roosevelt. Trump also pivoted to modern cultural ties, noting the popularity of American 'basketball and blue jeans' in China, while pointing out the massive footprint of Chinese culture in the US.

Xi said in his speech that both countries can 'help each other succeed' and 'advance the well-being of the whole world.

' Xi struck a tone of mutual ambition, linking China's long-term development goals with Trump's domestic agenda. The address, delivered during Trump's state visit to China, emphasized that the success of one nation does not have to come at the expense of the other.

'The people of China and the United States are both great people,' Xi said. 'Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great can go hand in hand. We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.

' Xi framed the meeting within a wider historical context, noting that this year marks the start of China's 15-year economic plan and the 250th anniversary of American independence. He also looked back 65 years to the 'milestone' diplomacy of Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, which ended two decades of frozen relation





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President Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping State Banquet Food Diplomacy Mutual Respect Shared History Philosophies Of Confucius Ubiquity Of Chinese Restaurants In America Modern Cultural Ties Basketball And Blue Jeans Massive Footprint Of Chinese Culture In The US Strategic Civility Milestone Diplomacy Economic Plan Independence Frozen Relations

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