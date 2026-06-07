President Trump Accuses NBC of RIGGING ELECTIONS and CALLING NETWORK CROOKED

President Trump said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the network rigged elections and described them as being crooked. Trump also stated that he received unfavorable press coverage during the elections and implied that he believed the network was biased against him.

Sunday President Donald Trump ended an NBC "Meet the Press" interview with host Kristen Welker saying calling the network "one-sided" and "crooked.

" During the interview, the president also accused the network of rigging elections and implied that they had held him to unfavorable coverage during the elections. Trump stated, "You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press.

". In response, Welker attempted to shift the conversation to another topic, saying, "Let's talk about Todd Blanche.

" Trump then responded by attacking the network and accusing it of rigging elections and being crooked, saying, "Your elections in this country are crooked and you're crooked, and "Meet the Press" is crooked. You're a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough.

Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

". Trump also mentioned that he had sat with Welker in the rain for an hour on various occasions, implying that he believed his press coverage was biased.





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