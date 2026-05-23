President Shares AI‑Generated Parody Video of Stephen Colbert After Host's Final Broadcast

The president posted a digitally altered video depicting Stephen Colbert being tossed into a dumpster, accompanied by a Greenland image and AI‑generated political satire, sparking debate over the use of deep‑fake media in political discourse.

On Friday, a day after the final episode of Stephen Colbert's late‑night program aired, the president of the United States shared a short video on his social‑media platform that quickly went viral.

The clip begins with a grainy shot of the former host standing behind his desk, ready to deliver his usual opening monologue. Suddenly, a figure resembling the former president appears onstage, grabs the host and shoves him into a large, empty dumpster that has been placed at the edge of the set.

With the lid slammed shut, a recording of the Village People’s classic anthem begins to play, and the president, unseen in the video, concludes the segment with a brief dance that mirrors his trademark moves. The parody was captioned with a tongue‑in‑cheek comment about the “end of an era” for late‑night television, suggesting that the departure of Colbert marks the beginning of a broader decline among what the poster described as “untalented, overpaid, and poorly rated” hosts.

In the same wave of posts, the president also released an edited image that shows a digitally altered version of himself standing atop a snow‑covered expanse that appears to be Greenland. The image was accompanied by a statement hinting at the possibility of American acquisition of the territory, a subject the president has raised in previous public remarks.

Alongside the Greenland composite, the post featured several photographs taken by professional photographers during recent trips, reinforcing the theme of dominance and expansion that has been a recurring motif in his online messaging. The president’s online activity has increasingly incorporated artificial‑intelligence tools to generate satirical or provocative content aimed at political opponents.

Earlier this week, a deep‑fake image was shared that depicted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a compromising scenario, sparking a wave of criticism from both sides of the aisle. Media analysts have noted that the president’s use of AI‑generated media represents a new frontier in political communication, blurring the lines between fact and fabrication.

Critics argue that such tactics diminish public trust and contribute to a broader environment of misinformation, while supporters claim they are a form of modern political theater. The reaction to the Colbert parody was swift and polarized. Fans of the former host condemned the video as a tasteless attack on a respected journalist, calling for a boycott of the president’s social platforms.

Conversely, supporters of the president praised the clip for its humor and saw it as a symbolic gesture of power over mainstream media. Meanwhile, media watchdog groups have launched inquiries into the potential violations of platform policies regarding deep‑fake content, emphasizing the need for clearer guidelines as artificial‑intelligence techniques become more accessible. As the debate unfolds, the incident highlights the growing intersection of entertainment, politics, and technology.

The use of AI to craft political messaging raises questions about accountability, the role of satire in public discourse, and the impact of digital manipulation on democratic processes. Observers will be watching closely to see whether regulatory bodies will intervene, and how the public will respond to an increasingly blurred line between real and fabricated political content





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